SA’s leaders cast their votes

‘The situation in the ANC is going to improve’: Mabuza casts his vote

“I voted the ANC, I will die in the ANC,” Deputy President David Mabuza said after casting his vote in Barberton, Mpumalanga, on Monday. He voted at Ajuri Farm, down the road from his home. He had been voting in this station for years.

“I voted the ANC. It’s my blood. No matter the difficulties I’m prepared to die within this movement,” Mabuza said.

According to Mabuza the ability to exercise the right to vote was an achievement that must not be taken for granted. “It’s always nice to vote given the process where we come from. It’s a good feeling to vote, it’s an achievement the country has made. Our democracy is maturing and it feels good to be in a democratic environment,” he said.

Mabuza’s hometown, especially the town of Barberton, has been gripped by political infighting. He said he believes the issues in the area will soon be resolved.

"The situation in the ANC is going to improve, all the disputes that were there before as we were campaigning for this day, I think we have explained to the voters that we are going to deal with all these disputes immediately."