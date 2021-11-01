Politics POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Local poll results, Magashule back in court, while all eyes will be on COP26 The outcome of the local government elections will dominate the headlines this week B L Premium

The outcome of the local government elections will dominate the headlines this week as the governing party, the ANC, battles to regain outright control in key cities, including Johannesburg, the country’s economic hub, and Pretoria, the administrative capital.

The constitution dictates that final results should be out within seven days, but generally the outcome is known earlier than that. It is anticipated that results will become clearer by Wednesday...