Malema slams selective application of lockdown rules

EFF leader Julius Malema has called out the double standards of politicians on the selective application of Covid-19 lockdown regulations and health protocols.

Malema who was addressing a rally in Katlehong, southeast of Johannesburg on Friday, placed the blame at the door of President Cyril Ramaphosa, whom he accused of giving politicians a free pass to break regulations for votes.

It was senseless, said Malema, for political campaign rallies — such as the one EFF hosted on Friday — to be allowed, when churches and football stadiums are banned for spectators, or had to have limited number of attendees.

It was this selective application of the rules that made people disregard the regulations.

For this, Malema said, churchgoers and sport lovers must punish the governing ANC on Monday at the polls.

“Fellow church members could not go to church because of the nonsensical ANC,” he said. “Moria is still closed because of the ANC, churches are closed because of the lockdowns of the ANC.”

“Cyril Ramaphosa will be talking in Soweto and addressing people in their numbers today, yet the church cannot meet in the same way political parties are meeting,” he said.

Malema encouraged South Africans to get vaccinated against Covid-19, but stressed that no-one should be forced to vaccinate.

He slammed “conspiracy theorists” for spreading misinformation that the vaccines kill.

TimesLIVE