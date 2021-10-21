Politics Ramaphosa promises service delivery to Cape Town voters ANC president promises to build a house within weeks for an old lady who has lived for 40 years in a ramshackle structure B L Premium

President Cyril Ramaphosa continued his countrywide election campaign on Thursday in the sandy, impoverished town of Mamre on the Cape’s west coast, bearing his message of the ANC’s renewal and its ability to provide the services that the ruling DA has failed to provide in the past 15 years.

The president also had meetings and engaged with residents of the DA-controlled Cape Town areas of Mfuleni, Khayelitsha and Rylands, holding community meetings and engaging with residents. ..