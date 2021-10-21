Politics ActionSA stands ‘very good chance’ of winning Tshwane and Joburg, Mashaba says Party leader Herman Mashaba has characterised the ANC as a ‘dying, rural party’, and has urged the country to vote on November 1 B L Premium

ActionSA president and Johannesburg mayoral candidate Herman Mashaba says he would rather sit on opposition benches than form a coalition with the ANC, which he accused of being a curse to millions of poor people in the country.

Mashaba said indications were that his political start-up would get the majority of votes in the capital city Tshwane and Johannesburg, the country’s economic hub...