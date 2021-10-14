Hawks probe is a political witch-hunt, says Oscar Mabuyane
14 October 2021 - 10:33
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has approached the provincial high court to interdict the Hawks from investigating him, saying the probe was part of a political witch-hunt against him.
He said the witch-hunt stemmed from his calls for former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule to step aside...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now