Politics POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Party leaders head to cities, towns and economic zones in hunt for votes

With just three weeks left to the local government elections on November 1, political parties are expected to ramp up their election campaigns to woo voters across the country.

ANC, DA and EFF leaders have been criss-crossing SA in recent weeks, promising voters job opportunities, better municipal services and good governance if they vote for their respective political parties...