POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Party leaders head to cities, towns and economic zones in hunt for votes
10 October 2021 - 20:22
With just three weeks left to the local government elections on November 1, political parties are expected to ramp up their election campaigns to woo voters across the country.
ANC, DA and EFF leaders have been criss-crossing SA in recent weeks, promising voters job opportunities, better municipal services and good governance if they vote for their respective political parties...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now