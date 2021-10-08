WEBINAR | Voter mobilisation: how to motivate non-voters

Voter apathy in SA is at an all-time high and voter registration at an all-time low. The departed elders of the apartheid struggle would surely be disillusioned to see the sacrifices required of millions in fighting (and dying) for the right to vote in a democratic SA being forgotten.

What defines the health of a nation? Is it the size of the GDP or the Gini-coefficient? The level of unemployment, of education, or the value of the minimum wage? Homelessness, crime statistics, gender-based violence, female enablement, minority empowerment or religious tolerance? While these are all strong indicators, nothing is more telling about national morale than the enthusiasm with which people embrace the privilege of voting in democratic elections.

If that is the case, South Africans have — after 27 years of ANC government — never been more disengaged and apathetic towards what should be considered the single most important obligation of every SA citizen: to cast a ballot.

The MidPoint Paper, published by the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, provides an in-depth analysis on the SA non-voter.

“Worldwide, voter turnout started to decline in the early 1990s from a global average of 76% of registered voters to 66% by 2015, despite an increase in the global voter population and the spread of electoral democracy,” the paper states.

In SA, the proportion of registered voters who have turned up to cast their ballots has steadily declined from 86% in 1994 to 49% in 2019.

Voter turnout is regarded as a crucial indicator of the vitality and health of a democracy and yet more than 13-million South Africans who are eligible to vote haven’t registered for the November 1 polls.