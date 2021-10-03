Ramaphosa draws crowds in fight to regain Gqeberha
The 2016 DA victory was a major upset for the ANC as the Eastern Cape has always been its stronghold
03 October 2021 - 20:02
President Cyril Ramaphosa rounded off a successful weekend of campaigning in the Eastern Cape in Gqeberha on Sunday with large, enthusiastic turnouts in the metro that in 2016 was won by the DA.
In contrast to most other local government contests where the ANC is asking forgiveness for having done a bad job over the past five years, in Nelson Mandela Bay metro that forgiveness will have to be sought by the DA...
