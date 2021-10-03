Political parties try to lure youth to the polls
In an effort to win support from young people, parties are engaging closely with youth leaders across all platforms, including social media
03 October 2021 - 18:27
With youth unemployment in SA sitting at an unprecedented 64%, political parties have ramped up their campaign messaging and manifestos to focus on youth issues.
According to the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC), youth aged from 16 to 29 account for 402,401 of new registrations, or almost 25% of the total new registrations. The IEC said more than 1.7-million voters registered during the special two-day registration weekend on September 18-19...
