Parties vie for Gauteng in upcoming local government election
Parties chase votes in key province Gauteng ahead of local government election
26 September 2021 - 17:53
Gauteng hangs on a knife edge in the 2021 local government elections with all three metros up for grabs. The province’s voters account for more than 23% of the country’s 26-million registered voters, making support in the province’s three metros and local councils critical.
The upcoming municipal polls in Gauteng on November 1 are a stress test for the three biggest parties, the ANC, DA and the EFF, as they each seek to lure voters in a bid to control the majority of the municipal councils across the country’s economic hub...
