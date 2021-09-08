Politics DA focuses on wards as it launches elections drive in KZN A ground-up approach is needed, party says B L Premium

The DA has hit the ground running, launching its “the DA gets things done” poster campaign in eThekwini, which is expected to be a battleground metro before the 2021 local government elections.

The party’s small decline after the national and provincial vote in 2019 resulted in a change of guard in the DA’s leadership, and new leader John Steenhuisen is under pressure to win back support...