Political parties bemoan IEC’s ‘lifeline’ to embattled ANC
Electoral commission accused of political bias aimed at benefiting governing party
06 September 2021 - 20:54
Opposition political parties have threatened legal action over the Electoral Commission of SA’s (IEC’s) decision to reopen the candidate registration process, saying the move smacked of “political bias” and was aimed at benefiting the embattled ANC.
The DA and the IFP said on Monday they had briefed their lawyers to explore “all available legal avenues” to oppose the IEC’s decision, which came days after the Constitutional Court ruled that the local government election must take place between October 27 and November 1 and that the voters’ roll should be reopened. ..
