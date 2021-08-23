Politics Coalitions are the future of SA politics, says Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina says partnership with the EFF now possible as the party ‘understands ANC’s policies’ BL PREMIUM

Ekurhuleni executive mayor Mzwandile Masina, who has been leading the metro by way of a multiparty coalition since the watershed municipal elections in 2016, says coalitions are the way to go and they could help accelerate service delivery to residents.

Masina, who recently launched his book, Future Realities of Coalitions in South Africa: Reflections on Coalition Governments in the Metros: 2016-2021, said its key observations are that coalition governments “are a future reality in the country”...