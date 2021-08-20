Asking parliament to postpone elections is not the correct approach, IEC says
On Friday, the IEC presented its case to the constitutional court to have the local government elections postponed
20 August 2021 - 20:33
The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) says approaching parliament to amend the constitution to allow it to conduct the municipal polls beyond October 27 would set an undesirable precedent.
The electoral body’s application to the constitutional court to delay the local government elections beyond the five-year expiry term of municipal councils was heard on Friday...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.