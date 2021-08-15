POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Apex court to hear IEC’s election postponement application
15 August 2021 - 17:43
The Constitutional Court will this week hear the Electoral Commission of SA’s (IEC’s) application to postpone the 2021 local government elections beyond the scheduled October 27.
The IEC applied to the top court earlier in August to have the municipal polls deferred to February 2022, in line with the recommendations of the Moseneke report. The inquiry, headed by retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke, found that the municipal elections would not be free and fair if they were to be held in October. ..
