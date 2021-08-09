Politics Matongo could use mayoral position to campaign for re-election

ANC councillor Jolidee Matongo’s possible election as Johannesburg’s next mayor on Tuesday — described as a foregone conclusion by coalition partners — could put him in good stead for re-election when SA holds local government elections in 2022, political analysts say.

Matongo’s mayoral candidacy in SA’s richest municipality has been endorsed by the ANC’s top six officials and the coalition — called the government of local unity — that helped Geoff Makhubo to lead the metro, including the African Independent Congress (AIC), Al Jama-ah, COPE, the IFP, the Patriotic Alliance and the UDM...