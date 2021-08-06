Politics Business Day Spotlight PODCAST | Unpacking the reshuffle and what is means for SA and its economy President Cyril Ramaphosa made sweeping changes to the national executive including replacing the finance minister

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Chris Hattingh, deputy director of the Free Market Foundation, an economic research and policy think-tank.

After a week of speculation, President Cyril Ramaphosa has made sweeping changes to the national executive, including the replacement of finance minister Tito Mboweni with ANC economic head Enoch Godongwana...