Politics Parties and unions in mixed reaction to Ramaphosa's reshuffle Cosatu slams the changes, saying the president has 'recycled the same old guard'

Reaction from opposition parties and labour federation Cosatu to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet changes was mixed on late on Thursday.

Ramaphosa appointed, dismissed and moved ministers to different portfolios for the first time since he was elected in 2019. He said the reshuffle was to “improve the capacity of government” to rebuild the economy following the unrest in July and the economic devastation of the pandemic...