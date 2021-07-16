News Leader
WATCH: Busa calls for 24-hour curfew
Business Unity SA president Sipho Pityana talks to Business Day TV
16 July 2021 - 09:15
Business Unity SA (Busa) is calling on the government to implement a 24-hour curfew in key hotpots around Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, and for the full deployment of army and police to restore order.
Business Day TV spoke to Busa president, Sipho Pityana for more.
BUSA President Sipho Pityana talks to Business Day TV about their call on government to implement a 24-hour curfew
