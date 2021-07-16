Politics

News Leader

WATCH: Busa calls for 24-hour curfew

Business Unity SA president Sipho Pityana talks to Business Day TV

16 July 2021 - 09:15 Business Day TV
Members of the community come out in numbers to help with clean-up operations after the days of looting and rioting in the area in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Business Unity SA (Busa) is calling on the government to implement a 24-hour curfew in key hotpots around Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, and for the full deployment of army and police to restore order.

Business Day TV spoke to Busa president, Sipho Pityana for more.

