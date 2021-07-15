Politics

WATCH: Who or what is behind the riots?

Michael Avery and his panel go behind the scenes of SA’s violent unrest

15 July 2021 - 15:22 Business Day TV
A community member appeals to a crowd for calm on July 14, 2021 in Vosloorus. Picture: JAMES OATWAY

Calm is slowly returning to SA after six days of riots and looting in parts of the country. Still, there have been some incidents of arson amid government assertions that a “third force” could be driving the unrest. But we must be mindful that this could provide authorities a cover for the lack of growth and jobs since 2007.

Joining Michael Avery to discuss this and other lead stories around the world are Roelf Meyer, the chief government negotiator during SA’s democratic transition,  former minister of constitutional development, and currently a director of the In Transformation Initiative; Matthew Parks, Cosatu’s parliamentary co-ordinator; Peter Attard Montalto, head of capital markets research at Intellidex; and Gavin Kelly, head of the Road Freight Association.

 

Michael Avery talks to a panel about what is behind the scenes showing SA with all her warts to a global audience

Gauteng and KZN turn into war zones as more troops deployed to quell riots

The rand extends losses and Covid-19 takes back seat in the struggle for food
