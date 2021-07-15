WATCH: Who or what is behind the riots?

Calm is slowly returning to SA after six days of riots and looting in parts of the country. Still, there have been some incidents of arson amid government assertions that a “third force” could be driving the unrest. But we must be mindful that this could provide authorities a cover for the lack of growth and jobs since 2007.

Joining Michael Avery to discuss this and other lead stories around the world are Roelf Meyer, the chief government negotiator during SA’s democratic transition, former minister of constitutional development, and currently a director of the In Transformation Initiative; Matthew Parks, Cosatu’s parliamentary co-ordinator; Peter Attard Montalto, head of capital markets research at Intellidex; and Gavin Kelly, head of the Road Freight Association.