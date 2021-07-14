Politics

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: Unpacking the powder keg

Michael Avery and his expert guests weigh in on the civil unrest in SA and its impact on the economy and society

14 July 2021 - 14:50 Business Day TV
A general view of burning trucks after violence erupted following the jailing of former South African President Jacob Zuma, in Durban, South Africa, July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
SAFRICA-ZUMA A general view of burning trucks after violence erupted following the jailing of former South African President Jacob Zuma, in Durban, South Africa, July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Image: ROGAN WARD

Riots and looting continued for a fifth day as the government struggles to regain control of a situation that was sparked by the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma, but seems to have taken a more broad-based social and civil unrest tone, riddled with opportunism. Sadly, the situation looks like it could get worse, with food and fuel shortages predicted.

Banks and retailers tumbled on the JSE  and the rand extended losses as the ongoing violence dampens sentiment, with a number of businesses suffering serious damage and others destroyed. According to the SA Property Owners Association, more than 200 malls have been looted and/or destroyed so far, with at least 600 stores burned or damaged.

The JSE’s banking index plunged 4.45% on Tuesday, its worst one-day loss since December 2020 when the country was put into another strict lockdown during the height of the second wave of Covid-19. Has the state lost control, what are the drivers of the unrest, and what does this mean for the future and for investors?

Michael Avery is joined by Dr Miriam Altman, director of Altman Advisory and National Planning Commissioner; William Gumede, professor at the Wits  School of Governance and chair of Democracy Works Foundation; Martin Kingston, chair of the steering committee of Business for SA; and Frans Cronje, director at the Centre for Risk Analysis to sift through the detritus of the past few days.

Michael Avery & expert guests weigh-in on the socio-economic and civil unrest taking place in SA

Landlords beef up security and close malls as looters run amok

More than 200 retail centres have been damaged since the incarceration of Jacob Zuma
Companies
20 hours ago

CAROL PATON: A thin veneer of law and order in a violent and angry society

A weak government and underfunded police have their hands full containing chaos and looting amid deep social tension and frustrations
Opinion
2 days ago

Durban high court closed following threats

A notice issued by the Durban high court on Monday indicates arrangements must be made with the registrar
National
2 days ago

Trucking industry laments a ‘business of tears’ targeted by rioters

It took 24 hours to clear the N3 after 23 vehicles were torched in protests against Jacob Zuma’s incarceration
National
2 days ago

Mayhem at Gauteng malls overnight, while dozens killed in KwaZulu-Natal stampede

Sporadic and violent protests marked by looting and lawlessness persisted overnight, with a rising number of confirmed fatalities
National
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Electoral reform: can we build a better democracy?
Politics
2.
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Jacob Zuma back at top ...
Politics
3.
Action against Ace Magashule stalls as ANC treads ...
Politics
4.
CAROL PATON: After a deal with the devil, Cyril ...
Politics
5.
We will follow your footsteps in cleaning up ANC, ...
Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.