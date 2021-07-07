Politics Jacob Zuma will not go to jail on Wednesday night, son Edward says The deadline is looming for police minister Bheki Cele and police commissioner Khehla Sitole to arrest former president Jacob Zuma BL PREMIUM

As the deadline looms for law enforcement authorities to arrest former president Jacob Zuma so he begins his 15-month jail term for contempt of court, his son, Edward Zuma, again said he would not allow that to happen.

To prevent Zuma from being arrested, Edward Zuma told Business Day that security around the former president’s homestead in Nkandla had been beefed up and that they were armed with spears...