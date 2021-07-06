Politics

Ace Magashule to be hauled before ANC leadership for showing Zuma support

The ANC’s suspended secretary-general attended a gathering in support of Jacob Zuma, who defied a Constitutional Court order to hand himself over to police

06 July 2021 - 13:31 Thando Maeko
Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule will be required to explain to the party his public display of support for embattled former president Jacob Zuma, according to ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte.

Duarte briefed the media on Tuesday after a special sitting of the ruling party’s NEC, where Zuma was discussed. 

Duarte declined to comment on Magashule and other NEC members who supported Zuma being required to appear before a disciplinary hearing , saying it is an “internal matter”. However, she said when a member of the party is required to present themselves for a disciplinary process they are given a hearing where witnesses are called and the “person is then asked to explain themselves” after charges have been brought.

Zuma’s supporters gathered at his Nkandla homestead last week after the Constitutional Court found the former president guilty of contempt of court for failing to adhere to a ruling that he appear before the state capture commission of inquiry. The court also handed Zuma a 15-month jail term, for which he is seeking  an interdiction at the Pietermaritzburg high court, pending the outcome of his application to the apex court to rescind its judgment.

The Pietermaritzburg high court is hearing Zuma’s application on Tuesday. The Constitutional Court will hear the rescission application on July 12.

The gathering at Nkandla and mobilisation in support of Zuma, in contravention of the Disaster Management Act regulations, has divided the party, which has resolved to investigate and initiate disciplinary action against the organisers.

maekot@businesslive.co.za

