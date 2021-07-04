POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Zuma drama takes centre stage
ANC national executive committee to discuss imprisonment of former president after senior NEC members went to his Nkandla homestead
04 July 2021 - 17:14
The country will be gripped this week by the ongoing saga of former president Jacob Zuma and his legal battle with the Constitutional Court, which ordered his imprisonment last week to 15 months for contempt of court.
The country is in the throes of a legal and political crisis and the ANC national executive committee will meet on Monday to discuss the issue after senior NEC members went to KwaZulu-Natal over the weekend to sound out how the province was dealing with it...
