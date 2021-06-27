POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Inquiry to hear oral submissions on municipal elections
Electoral Commission of SA earlier in June approved October 27 local elections
27 June 2021 - 15:46
The inquiry investigating whether the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) can safely hold municipal elections later this year is set to hear oral submissions from various stakeholders in Tshwane this week.
This after the IEC launched the local government elections to be held on October 27 earlier this month, despite still awaiting the outcomes of former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke’s report into the viability of holding the elections under the lockdown...
