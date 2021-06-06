POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa in NCOP and public protector heads to court, again
06 June 2021 - 16:54
The National Council of Provinces (NCOP), the only House continuing with its programme as the National Assembly is on constituency period, will be a hive of activity this week. On Tuesday the NCOP will hold a virtual sitting to debate budget votes of the departments of basic education, and higher education and training.
On Wednesday it will hold budget votes debates focusing on the department of police, the independent police investigative directorate, civilian secretariat for the police service, and the department of social development...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now