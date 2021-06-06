Politics POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa in NCOP and public protector heads to court, again BL PREMIUM

The National Council of Provinces (NCOP), the only House continuing with its programme as the National Assembly is on constituency period, will be a hive of activity this week. On Tuesday the NCOP will hold a virtual sitting to debate budget votes of the departments of basic education, and higher education and training.

On Wednesday it will hold budget votes debates focusing on the department of police, the independent police investigative directorate, civilian secretariat for the police service, and the department of social development...