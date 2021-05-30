Politics POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: ANC infighting set to play itself out in court Magashule will challenge the party’s decision to suspend him for failing to step aside voluntarily BL PREMIUM

The ANC’s infighting is set to play out in court this week as the party’s suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule’s application to challenge his suspension is due to be heard on Tuesday.

Magashule has taken the ANC to court challenging its decision to suspend him for failing to voluntarily step aside after corruption charges were levelled against him. He also alleges that the so-called step-aside rule was trumped up to deal specifically with him. ..