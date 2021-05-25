ANC action against ‘undisciplined’ Ace Magashule stalls on legal advice
It might be unconstitutional to act while he has gone to court to challenge his suspension, party told
25 May 2021 - 20:26
The ANC’s disciplinary action against Ace Magashule has stalled after the party received legal advice that it might be unconstitutional to act while he has gone to court to challenge the internal processes that led to his suspension.
Party leaders were undecided about whether to immediately charge Magashule, a move that could ultimately cause him to be expelled from the party, or wait for the legal process to run its course...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now