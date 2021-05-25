Politics ANC action against ‘undisciplined’ Ace Magashule stalls on legal advice It might be unconstitutional to act while he has gone to court to challenge his suspension, party told BL PREMIUM

The ANC’s disciplinary action against Ace Magashule has stalled after the party received legal advice that it might be unconstitutional to act while he has gone to court to challenge the internal processes that led to his suspension.

Party leaders were undecided about whether to immediately charge Magashule, a move that could ultimately cause him to be expelled from the party, or wait for the legal process to run its course...