POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Vaccination rollout to gather steam
Third wave of Covid-19 taking hold in SA and ANC national working committee to deal with secretary-general Ace Magashule’s defiance
23 May 2021 - 17:01
The government will be keeping a keen eye on the surge of Covid-19 cases this week as third waves take hold in several provinces.
According to the National Institute of Communicable Diseases, the Northern Cape (which never emerged from the second wave), Free State and North West are already in a third wave and Gauteng, which has experienced a sustained increase, is likely to breach its third wave threshold in the next week or two...
