WATCH: How Busa reacted to Ramaphosa’s state capture testimony

Business Unity SA vice-president Martin Kingston talks to Business Day TV about the president’s second day at the Zondo commission

30 April 2021 - 07:29 Business Day TV
President Cyril Ramaphosa appears at the state capture commission to testify in his capacity as the president of the ANC. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
President Cyril Ramaphosa appears at the state capture commission to testify in his capacity as the president of the ANC. Picture: VELI NHLAPO

President Cyril Ramaphosa has concluded his two-day testimony at the Zondo commission, where he provided details related to his election campaign and insight into how the ruling party works.

Business Day TV spoke to Business Unity SA vice-president Martin Kingston about the president’s testimony.

