WATCH: How Busa reacted to Ramaphosa’s state capture testimony
Business Unity SA vice-president Martin Kingston talks to Business Day TV about the president’s second day at the Zondo commission
30 April 2021 - 07:29
President Cyril Ramaphosa has concluded his two-day testimony at the Zondo commission, where he provided details related to his election campaign and insight into how the ruling party works.
Business Day TV spoke to Business Unity SA vice-president Martin Kingston about the president’s testimony.
Business Unity SA vice-president Martin Kingston talks to Business Day TV about the president's second day at the Zondo commission
