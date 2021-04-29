Politics

WATCH: What Ramaphosa told the state capture inquiry

Political analyst Daniel Silke talks to Business Day TV about President Cyril Ramaphosa’s testimony at the Zondo commission

29 April 2021 - 07:21 Business Day TV
President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at the Zondo commission to testify in his capacity as the president of the ANC. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/THAPELO MOREBUDI
President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at the Zondo commission to testify in his capacity as the president of the ANC. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/THAPELO MOREBUDI

President Cyril Ramaphosa told the state capture inquiry the ANC should have done more to prevent corruption.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to political analyst Daniel Silke for his views. ​

