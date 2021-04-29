News Leader
WATCH: What Ramaphosa told the state capture inquiry
Political analyst Daniel Silke talks to Business Day TV about President Cyril Ramaphosa’s testimony at the Zondo commission
29 April 2021 - 07:21
President Cyril Ramaphosa told the state capture inquiry the ANC should have done more to prevent corruption.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to political analyst Daniel Silke for his views.
Political analyst Daniel Silke talks to Business Day TV about President Cyril Ramaphosa’s testimony at the Zondo commission
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.