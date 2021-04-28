PODCAST | Spotlight on political party funding

The Political Party Funding Act marks a significant milestone in SA’s democracy, after a decade of nongovernmental organisations urging the regulation of private donations.

The objectives of the act are to:

Provide for, and regulate, the public and private funding of political parties, in particular;

Establish and manage funds to finance represented political parties sufficiently;

Prohibit certain donations from being made directly to political parties;

Regulate the disclosure of donations accepted;

Determine the duties of political parties in respect of funding;

Provide for powers and duties of the commission;

Provide for administrative fines, and

Create offences and penalties.

The act regulates direct donations made to political parties and does not allow political parties to accept direct donations from an individual or entity of more than R15m.

Indirect donations made to the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) are also permitted under the act. Money appropriated by an act of parliament or recovered by the IEC in terms of the act and interest from investments in terms of the act must be allocated by the Represented Political Parties Fund.

Private donations received by the IEC must be allocated by the Multi-Party Democracy Fund. These allocations are made by the respective funds to political parties in national and provincial legislatures based on a proportional and equitable formula.

The IEC is tasked with monitoring compliance with the act, assisted by various provisions in the Political Party Funding Act. For example, political parties must disclose the relevant information, including books, records, reports and other documentation needed for any investigation by the IEC under the Act. The IEC may apply to the Electoral Court for an order to direct parties to comply and for administrative fines to be imposed.

The IEC is currently developing an online disclosure system that will allow both political parties and donors to make disclosures electronically.

The IEC’s powers to enforce compliance include:

Withholding the distribution of funds from the Represented Political Party Fund and Multi-Party Democracy Fund; and

The recovery of money irregularly accepted or spent; and

Imposing administrative fines (via the Electoral Court).

The Act has certain limitations, however: