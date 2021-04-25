Politics POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Cyril Ramaphosa to appear before state capture commission ANC president’s appearance at the commission will be closely watched BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to appear before the state capture commission to give evidence from Wednesday to Thursday.

Commission chair deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo announced in March that Ramaphosa, who served as Zuma’s deputy from 2014 to 2018, will have to testify as president of the country and former deputy president...