Politics Ace Magashule in final bid to save his political career ANC secretary-general mobilises support within the ruling party for an apparent revolt over the party’s step-aside decision BL PREMIUM

In a desperate bid to stay in office, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is mobilising support within the ruling party for an apparent revolt over the party’s decision that those facing criminal charges be given 30 days to step aside or face being suspended.

Business Day understands Magashule’s supporters, including national executive committee (NEC) member Tony Yengeni, launched an attack against the decision during a meeting of the party’s national working committee (NWC), whose members include the party's top six officials, on Monday. ..