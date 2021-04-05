POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: ANC infighting is expected to dominate agenda
Ace Magashule’s faction is reportedly planning a series of protests over step-aside rule
05 April 2021 - 17:06
ANC infighting will dominate headlines again as deep divisions persist.
Reports emerged at the weekend that an ANC faction linked to secretary-general Ace Magashule is planning a series of protests starting this week over the party’s resolution that leaders and members charged with corruption and wrongdoing, including Magashule, have 30 days to voluntarily step aside or be suspended...
