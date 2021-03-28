national executive committee
ANC NEC locked in tense meeting likely to decide Magashule’s fate under step-down rule
28 March 2021 - 22:45
The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) was locked in a heated meeting on Sunday night where it was expected to discuss the fate of secretary-general Ace Magashule and recommendations by its integrity commission.
The watershed meeting of the party’s highest decision-making body was expected to take a final decision on whether members and leaders facing charges in court should resign from their positions pending the finalisation of their matters...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now