ANC NEC locked in tense meeting likely to decide Magashule's fate under step-down rule

The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) was locked in a heated meeting on Sunday night where it was expected to discuss the fate of secretary-general Ace Magashule and recommendations by its integrity commission.

The watershed meeting of the party’s highest decision-making body was expected to take a final decision on whether members and leaders facing charges in court should resign from their positions pending the finalisation of their matters...