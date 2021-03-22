Politics POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Jacob Zuma’s refusal to appear before Zondo heads to court The Constitutional Court will hear an applaication for a contempt of court order against the former president BL PREMIUM

The Constitutional Court will this week hear an application for a contempt of court order brought by the Zondo commission against former president Jacob Zuma.

The application is borne out of Zuma’s defiance of a Constitutional Court ruling ordering him to give evidence before the commission of inquiry into state capture, which is chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo. ..