POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Jacob Zuma’s refusal to appear before Zondo heads to court
The Constitutional Court will hear an applaication for a contempt of court order against the former president
22 March 2021 - 15:00
The Constitutional Court will this week hear an application for a contempt of court order brought by the Zondo commission against former president Jacob Zuma.
The application is borne out of Zuma’s defiance of a Constitutional Court ruling ordering him to give evidence before the commission of inquiry into state capture, which is chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo. ..
