WATCH: Electoral reform in SA offers hope

Michael Avery talks to a panel about how nongovernmental organisations have been hard at work devising new ways to fix the electoral system

08 March 2021 - 15:45 Business Day TV
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LISA HNATOWICZ

Ask most executives about what they would like to see more of in SA and they will say accountability is in their top three, along with growth. Without political accountability, actions will continue to be seen to be serving the party ahead of the constituents these leaders are elected to serve. Ours will be a culture of a ruling class and not a serving or governing class.

But two new reports suggest ways forward as nongovernmental organisations have been hard at work devising new ways to fix SA’s electoral system — one commissioned by the Inclusive Society Institute and another by the Helen Suzman Foundation.

Michael Avery hosted two members of the Inclusive Society Institute: Roelf Meyer, chief government negotiator during the democratic transition in SA, a former constitutional development minister and currently a director of the In Transformation Initiative; and William Gumede, professor at Wits University’s School of Governance and chair of Democracy Works Foundation; and Dr Charles Simpkins, economist and senior researcher at the Helen Suzman Foundation.

Michael Avery talks to a panel about how NGO’s have been hard at work devising fresh ways to fix SA’s electoral system

By-elections to take place in April and May, IEC says

These will help ‘clear the decks’ of vacancies ahead of the local government elections in 2021
National
5 days ago

SHAWN HAGEDORN: Infrastructure spending is no magic bullet without a growth plan

Competitiveness and global integration are the way forward, not redistribution
Opinion
5 days ago

Gauteng makes ‘compelling case’ to Ramaphosa over e-tolls

Transport MEC says it has been stated clearly it is not correct for the province’s residents to be burdened with road tolls
National
5 days ago

TOM EATON: Maimane, Steenhuisen and the rational centre

Even the most ardent ‘classical liberals’ must admit a white president is simply not a realistic prospect
Opinion
6 days ago

