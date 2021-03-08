WATCH: Electoral reform in SA offers hope

Ask most executives about what they would like to see more of in SA and they will say accountability is in their top three, along with growth. Without political accountability, actions will continue to be seen to be serving the party ahead of the constituents these leaders are elected to serve. Ours will be a culture of a ruling class and not a serving or governing class.

But two new reports suggest ways forward as nongovernmental organisations have been hard at work devising new ways to fix SA’s electoral system — one commissioned by the Inclusive Society Institute and another by the Helen Suzman Foundation.

Michael Avery hosted two members of the Inclusive Society Institute: Roelf Meyer, chief government negotiator during the democratic transition in SA, a former constitutional development minister and currently a director of the In Transformation Initiative; and William Gumede, professor at Wits University’s School of Governance and chair of Democracy Works Foundation; and Dr Charles Simpkins, economist and senior researcher at the Helen Suzman Foundation.