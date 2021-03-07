POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Zuma to meet ANC for crucial talks
Former president’s defiance of court order on the agenda
07 March 2021 - 17:59
The long-awaited meeting between the ANC’s top six officials and Jacob Zuma to discuss his decision to defy an order of the highest court in the land may take place this week.
The defiance of the Constitutional Court order that the former president must appear before the state capture commission to answer questions led to the inquiry filing a contempt of court order and asking that he be jailed for two years...
