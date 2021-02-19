Former DA deputy chief whip Mike Waters resigns as MP

Long-serving DA MP and the party’s former deputy chief whip Mike Waters has resigned as a MP.

This was announced by party chief whip Natasha Mazzone in an internal letter to the party’s caucus on Friday.

Mazzone said that though Waters was resigning as an MP, he will remain a DA member, working with the party in Gauteng.

“It is with a very heavy heart but a great deal of understanding that I inform you all that, effective immediately, our dear friend and colleague Michael Waters has resigned as an MP,” she said.

“At the onset, I wish to inform you that Mike remains a loyal and dedicated member of the DA. He has simply taken the decision to change his life course, work with the DA from within his province, and pursue different passions and adventures.”

Mazzone said that as one of the longest-serving MPs in the DA, Waters had enjoyed a distinguished career.

“He served the party — and, most importantly, the people of SA — with excellence and diligence. Although my heart pains as I write this letter, I completely understand and respect Mike’s decision. I personally owe a great debt of gratitude to Mike for mentoring me, giving freely of his knowledge, being a wonderful colleague, but most of all, being a wonderful friend,” said Mazzone.

Waters served as deputy chief whip to John Steenhuisen in the last term before he lost this position to Jacques Julius.

He also served in the party’s federal executive as deputy federal chair until the past congress. In that position he led the charge against former party leader Mmusi Maimane and his allies.

In 2020, former DA Gauteng leader John Moodey was forced to resign from the party, facing charges after he allegedly colluded to frame Waters in an alleged sex-for-jobs scandal. At the time, Waters vowed to take legal action against Moodey.

TimesLIVE