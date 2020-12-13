Politics Herman Mashaba’s ActionSA is finally a registered political party The Electoral Commission of SA registers Mashaba's ActionSA after the party created a new logo instead of going to court BL PREMIUM

Herman Mashaba's ActionSA is officially registered as a political party and will be able to contest elections.

ActionSA was officially launched as a party in August, but its registration was rejected by the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) on the basis that its name and logo were too similar to those of another political party. The use of the SA flag in the logo was also an issue...