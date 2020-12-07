Politics Ramaphosa takes firm line at NEC meeting as ‘step-aside’ resolution splits ranks In a swipe at corruption-accused Ace Magashule, the president is emphatic that ANC unity does not mean accommodating and condoning corruption BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has set the tone for what is expected to be a tough meeting of the ANC national executive committee (NEC), making it clear that all leaders were bound by party resolutions and decisions amid fierce debate over whether the corruption-accused secretary-general, Ace Magashule, should step aside.

Delivering his political report on Monday, Ramaphosa highlighted that five legal opinions were sought on the "step-aside" resolution, suggesting that this was a sign of how much the organisation had degenerated since its Nasrec conference in 2017, saying simply that resolutions and decisions had to be implemented...