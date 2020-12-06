POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Corruption in ANC and government in focus
06 December 2020 - 18:41
The outcome of the ANC’s national executive committee meeting will be the highlight of the week as the future of the party’s secretary-general, Ace Magashule, hangs in the balance.
The issue of officials stepping down when facing official charges is expected to top the agenda at the meeting which started on Sunday and is due to conclude on Tuesday. The party is expected to hold a media briefing later in the week...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now