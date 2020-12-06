Politics POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Corruption in ANC and government in focus BL PREMIUM

The outcome of the ANC’s national executive committee meeting will be the highlight of the week as the future of the party’s secretary-general, Ace Magashule, hangs in the balance.

The issue of officials stepping down when facing official charges is expected to top the agenda at the meeting which started on Sunday and is due to conclude on Tuesday. The party is expected to hold a media briefing later in the week...