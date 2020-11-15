Politics Poll shows DA and EFF are growing while ANC is losing voters The Ipsos survey was conducted between July and September, when people’s freedom was restricted by lockdown BL PREMIUM

A new poll conducted by market research company Ipsos indicates that the ANC has lost voters over the past year while the DA and EFF have increased support over this period.

The poll’s results were released by Ipsos SA about a year before the local government elections and coincide with last week’s by-elections, which analysts regarded as a test run for next year’s elections.