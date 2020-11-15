Politics POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Zuma expected to appear before Zondo Commission’s bids to obtain a clear statement from former president as to whether he will comply with a summons have been unsuccessful BL PREMIUM

Former president Jacob Zuma is expected to appear before the commission of inquiry into state capture this week to provide evidence after having a summons served on him by the commission to comply.

Zuma and his friends, the controversial Gupta family and some associates are at the heart of allegations of state capture, which almost brought the state close to its knees during his term of office.