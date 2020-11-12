Politics DA faces uphill battle for 2021 after by-elections losses Among the the 45 wards the party contested, it only won two new ones, retained 14 and lost nine BL PREMIUM

The DA got its nose bloodied in the first by-elections held since the Covid-19 lockdown was imposed in March, highlighting the uphill battle it faces ahead of local government polls in 2021.

The by-elections, dubbed Super Wednesday, were the first real test for all political parties since the national lockdown plunged the country into an economic crisis. It was also the first real test for John Steenhuisen, who was elected the DA’s permanent leader in November.