Politics DA almost on the ropes after by-elections pounding Among the the 45 wards the party contested, it only won two new ones, retained 14 and lost nine BL PREMIUM

The DA got its nose bloodied in the first by-elections held since the Covid-19 lockdown was imposed in March, highlighting the uphill battle it faces ahead of local government polls in 2021.

The by-elections, dubbed Super Wednesday, were the first real test for all political parties since the national lockdown had plunged the country into an economic crisis.