POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: By-elections to test political temperature on Wednesday
The poll in 56 municipalities is expected to be a judgment on the ANC’s response to the pandemic
08 November 2020 - 15:59
The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) will this week hold one of the largest by-elections, in what is expected to be a showdown between SA’s three largest political parties in 56 municipalities ahead of 2021’s local government elections.
The by-elections, to be held on Wednesday, were supposed to take place in March but were postponed by a court order due to the hard lockdown implemented that same month to control the spread of the global Covid-19 pandemic.
