Randall Williams's election as Tshwane mayor is a 'victory for democracy', says FF Plus Williams takes the helm after an eight-month hiatus during which the city had no mayor

The election of a mayor in SA’s administrative capital Tshwane last week has been hailed as a victory for democracy, after about eight months of the city being under administration and without political leadership.

Randall Williams was elected by the City of Tshwane council on Friday, making him the third DA mayor in the city since the 2016 local government elections.